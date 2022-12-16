Colts Elevate CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 15 Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. and linebacker Forrest Rhyne to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Baker Jr., 6-1, 190 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 13, 2022. He participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 29, 2022. Baker Jr. was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on August 24. He originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Baker Jr. played in 56 career games (26 starts) at Georgia Southern (2016-21) and compiled 121 tackles (80 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.