Colts Elevate CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 15 Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts made the roster moves Friday.

Dec 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080 (1)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. and linebacker Forrest Rhyne to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Baker Jr., 6-1, 190 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 13, 2022. He participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 29, 2022. Baker Jr. was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on August 24. He originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Baker Jr. played in 56 career games (26 starts) at Georgia Southern (2016-21) and compiled 121 tackles (80 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Rhyne, 6-1, 233 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh and Week 13 at Dallas. Rhyne participated in Indianapolis' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 45 career games at Villanova (2017-21) and totaled 310 tackles (131 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His last name is pronounced rine.

