Shaquille Leonard Arrives At Colts Training Camp With Moniker Clarification, Confidence In Back Procedure Recovery 

The three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker said he wants to go by Shaquille – and said he's feeling happy with where his rehab stands from a procedure on his back in June. 

Jul 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM
Darius Leonard

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Those close to Darius Shaquille Leonard, the Colts' three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker, call him by his middle name. They have his whole life – his mom, family, friends, teammates, etc.

Not Darius.

"I love being called Shaquille," Leonard said. "I hate being called Darius."

Leonard wasn't known by those in his life as Darius until he got to the NFL. After he was drafted, folks started calling him Darius, and he didn't want to rock the boat. So he stuck with it, even if he didn't like it.

"Coming into my rookie camp, talking to Randy Moss, he said the best advice he can give me is to keep your mouth closed and your eyes and ears open," Leonard said. "So I came in, I just wanted to work. I didn't want to come in and feel like I wanted to be treated special. If they called me Darius Leonard, that is my name and I just went by without wanting to cause any problems."

So when we talk about the only player in NFL history to have eight forced fumbles and four interceptions in a single season, just to be clear, that player is Shaquille Leonard.

Leonard arrived at Grand Park in Westfield on Tuesday after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from a June procedure on his back. While on PUP, Leonard can attend meetings but will not practice; both he and general manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday there's no timetable for when he'll get back on the field.

"I'm not putting a timeline on when it," Leonard said. "When I'm ready, I think you'll see me on the field after that."

The procedure Leonard underwent was to alleviate pain caused by two discs sitting on nerves in his back – pain that radiated down his leg, including to his ankle, which he frequently described as being "attached" last season when asked how it was feeling. Leonard wasn't expecting to hear that he'd need back surgery – his back wasn't hurting when he underwent an MRI on it this spring – but he and the Colts feel like they've identified the cause of the pain he's played through.

"We're at the source, and hopefully we can get better from there," Leonard said. "And hopefully we won't have to worry about it again."

Leonard said he's already felt relief in his leg and ankle after the procedure, and while again he doesn't have a timetable on his return, he feels happy with how his rehab is going.

And, remember: This is Shaquille Leonard we're talking about.

"I understand if it's going to be hard," Leonard said, "but I would love if y'all tried to call me Shaquille, or D, or Maniac and not Darius."

Related Content

news

Postcards From Camp: PUP Updates, Inside Kwity Paye's Offseason, Chris Ballard On Wide Receivers And More From Arrival Day At Grand Park

Colts veterans arrived at Grand Park on Tuesday ahead of their first training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know from the day in Westfield.

news

Colts Tweak Schedule With Eye On Week 1, Early-Season AFC South Gauntlet

The Colts will hold all but two training camp practices at noon at Grand Park over the next few weeks and built in days of lighter work in an effort to start the upcoming season with a win for the first time in nearly a decade.

news

Colts Announce Season-Long Partnership With Marvel Entertainment

Marvel activities & elements to be unveiled July 28 at Colts Training Camp

news

2022 Colts Training Camp At Grand Park To Kick Off July 27

Colts 2022 Training Camp presented by Koorsen Fire & Security will run from July 27 through August 25 at Grand Park in Westfield. Tickets for fans to attend are free and can be obtained at Colts.com/camp.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener.

news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class.

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021.

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus As Camp Winds Down

The Colts held their 19th training camp practice on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.

news

Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020.

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Practices Again Tuesday: 'He's Looking Real Good'

The Colts wanted to see if Carson Wentz could push his foot on consecutive days. He did that this week.

news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising