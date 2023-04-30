Darius Rush provides another big, rangy cornerback prospect for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday doubled down on their approach of adding size and length at the cornerback position, selecting South Carolina's Darius Rush with their fifth round (138th overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Friday, the Colts used a second-round pick on Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 202 pounds. Rush, at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, is built from a similar mold — which makes sense, given defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's background, particularly from his time with the Seattle Seahawks and its "Legion of Boom" secondary.

But, unlike Brents, who started his college career at cornerback, Rush didn't immediately find his true calling at that position.

Instead, Rush started his college career at South Carolina on the other side of the ball at wide receiver, where he was a three-star high school prospect, according to Rivals. But, according to his NFL.com Draft Profile, Rush redshirted the 2018 year due to injury, and by the following fall, he had started to make the transition over to cornerback.