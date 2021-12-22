Colts LB Darius Leonard Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 15

Leonard forced his league-leading sixth fumble and picked off a pass in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. 

Dec 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

afc_def_potw_leonard_ne_1920x1080

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard on Wednesday was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15.

Leonard led the Colts with 10 tackles in Saturday's 27-17 win over the New England Patriots and tallied a critical interception of Mac Jones in the red zone – after which he delivered a vicious stiff-arm to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Leonard also forced his league-leading sixth fumble in a win that pushed the Colts to 8-6 on the season.

Leonard's 10 tackles were key in limiting Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson to just 36 yards on 10 carries.

With his interception and forced fumble on Saturday, Leonard became the only player in at least the last 30 years to have 15 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions over the first five seasons of a career. Leonard, of course, is currently in just his fourth season in the NFL.

Leonard has had a hand in 12 of the Colts' 31 takeaways this season.

"He is elite at his position," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "He is the best linebacker in the game. He's a turnover machine. You can count on him every game to at least knock a ball out, get a pick, whatever it is. He's going to end up with one takeaway."

This is the fourth time Leonard has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, with his previous honors coming in Weeks 2 and 17 of the 2018 season, and Week 17 of the 2020 season.

Leonard is the first Colts player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2021. Running back Jonathan Taylor won AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 11, while punter Rigoberto Sanchez won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Weeks 4 and 7, while linebacker E.J. Speed won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10.

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Kenny Moore II Keeps Making Plays As Quarterbacks Keep Throwing At Him

Kenny Moore II has been targeted more than any cornerback in the NFL – yet has held those quarterbacks throwing his way to a passer rating under 80. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz's Role In Run Game Goes Beyond Handing Off To Jonathan Taylor

Carson Wentz's ability to get the Colts to the right running plays before the snap is an important aspect to his team's ground game. 
news

Colts Select T.Y. Hilton As Recipient Of The 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

NFL Playoffs Scenarios: Colts Enter Week 16 As AFC No. 5 Seed; Door Still Open To Win AFC South

After beating the New England Patriots in Week 15, the Colts are 8-6 and will enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 5 seed – and with a path to winning the AFC South still available. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Selected To 2022 Pro Bowl

Taylor leads the NFL with 270 rushing attempts, 1,518 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

The Colts beat the New England Patriots, 27-17, on Saturday to improve to 8-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resounding, three-phase victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Rushing Into NFL MVP Conversation After Win Over Patriots

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown just before the two-minute warning, in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 
news

Colts' Strengthen Grip On AFC Playoff Spot With Win Over Patriots But Aren't Done Yet: 'This Counts For One, That's It'

The Colts' 27-17 win over the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots was a comprehensive win with contributions from offense, defense and special teams. But Frank Reich and this team aren't letting off the gas with another major test on the horizon next weekend. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

The Colts are hosting the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots for a massive showdown Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

It's here: One of the biggest games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory. Get inside this week's Colts-Patriots matchup with a look at the chess match between Frank Reich and Bill Belichick, the challenge for the Colts' defense against Mac Jones and a few players who could be X-Factors on Saturday night. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising