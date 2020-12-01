Transactions

Presented by

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release RB Darius Jackson 

The Indianapolis Colts today released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

Dec 01, 2020 at 10:44 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
jackson transaction 16.9

INDIANAPOLIS The Indianapolis Colts today released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, has had three stints on the Colts practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. Jackson has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, Jackson spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Grover Stewart To Contract Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a contract extension. Stewart, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, and is in the midst of a career year in 2020.
news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Reserve/COVID-19 List; C Ryan Kelly Downgraded To Out Against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, downgraded center Ryan Kelly to out and downgraded cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, DE Cassius Marsh And DT Rob Windsor To Active Roster For Packers Game

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. The team also elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh and defensive tackle Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Green Bay. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Paul Perkins

The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Paul Perkins to the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate Kemoko Turay From PUP List; Waive Sheldon Day

The Indianapolis Colts today activated defensive end Kemoko Turay from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and waived defensive tackle Sheldon Day.
news

Colts Elevate DE Cassius Marsh To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.
news

Colts Sign WR DeMichael Harris To Active Roster; Waive DE Ron'Dell Carter

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad, waived defensive end Ron'Dell Carter and signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate LB Matthew Adams From IR; Elevate WRs Daurice Fountain & DeMichael Harris To Active Roster; Place WR Ashton Dulin On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Matthew Adams from the Injured Reserve list, placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list, signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad. The Colts also elevated wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Baltimore.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back RB Darius Jackson; Release K Matt Gay

news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back WR Daurice Fountain, Release RB Darius Jackson

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed wide receiver Daurice Fountain to their practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate WR Michael Pittman Jr. From IR; Waive WR Daurice Fountain

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have activated wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Daurice Fountain.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29TH as they welcome the Tennessee Titans.

Get Tickets

Advertising