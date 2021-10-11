Danville's Jayme Comer Named 2021 'Coach Of The Week' For Week 8

Jayme Comer of Danville High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. 

Oct 11, 2021 at 10:50 AM
Comer was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Warriors to a 7-1 record with a 34-13 win over Western Boone.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 8:

  • Region 1: Demetri Blanco – River Forest 
  • Region 2: Casey McKim – New Prairie
  • Region 3: Nick Hall – Bellmont  
  • Region 4: Terry Peebles – Harrison
  • Region 5: Alex Stewart – Western
  • Region 7: Spencer Summerville – Park Tudor
  • Region 8:John Hebert – Carmel  
  • Region 9: Luke Messmer – Mount Vernon (Posey)
  • Region 10: Jason Hawkins – Charlestown

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

