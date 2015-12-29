Damar Services to Host Gameday Hat and Coat Collection

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, January 3, 2016, the Colts will team up with Damar Services to host the Damar Services Hat and Coat Collection, prior to the Colts vs. Titans game. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will collect new and gently used hats and coats from fans for Damar Services. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate.

All items donated will benefit the children and adults served by Damar Services, which for nearly 50 years has served people challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Fans are also encouraged to show their support for Damar Services and the Colts Gameday Collection Program by utilizing social media. Fans may take pictures or videos and tag @DamarServices on Twitter, @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram or 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook.

The Damar Services Hat and Coat Collections will conclude the Colts Gameday Collection Program for the season. For articles, photo galleries and the complete listing of the 2015 Gameday Collections please visit www.colts.com/collections.

About Damar Services, Inc.