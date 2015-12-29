Damar Services to Host Gameday Hat and Coat Collection

Indianapolis Colts, Damar Services Encourage Fans to Donate Hats and Coats before Titans Game

Dec 29, 2015 at 01:47 AM
Colts Community Relations
damar-collection.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, January 3, 2016, the Colts will team up with Damar Services to host the Damar Services Hat and Coat Collection, prior to the Colts vs. Titans game. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will collect new and gently used hats and coats from fans for Damar Services. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. 

All items donated will benefit the children and adults served by Damar Services, which for nearly 50 years has served people challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Fans are also encouraged to show their support for Damar Services and the Colts Gameday Collection Program by utilizing social media. Fans may take pictures or videos and tag @DamarServices on Twitter, @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram or 'Colts in the Community' on Facebook.

The Damar Services Hat and Coat Collections will conclude the Colts Gameday Collection Program for the season. For articles, photo galleries and the complete listing of the 2015 Gameday Collections please visit www.colts.com/collections.

About Damar Services, Inc.

For nearly 50 years, Damar Services has been a leader in providing services to children and adults challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities. From its main campus on Indianapolis' southwest side, a northeast side clinic and other locations across the state, Damar offers residential and community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health services and ABA Autism Services by Damar. In addition, Damar operates two schools and provides foster care services. *For more information, visit *www.damar.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer. 
news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation. 
news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg
news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising