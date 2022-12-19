Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

Brooks, 6-2, 287 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022. He participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp after being selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (216th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Brooks played in 61 games (20 starts) at Cincinnati (2017-21) and totaled 162 tackles (85 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.