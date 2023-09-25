Crown Point's Craig Buzea Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 6

Craig Buzea of Crown Point High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Buzea earned this recognition after his No.5-Class 6A Bulldogs (6-0) defeated Class 5A-No. 2 Valparaiso, 19-14. The Bulldogs now have won 15 straight regular season games. Coach Buzea was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame this past spring.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 6:
Region 2: Keith Kinder - Mishawaka
Region 3: Chad Zolman - Homestead
Region 4: Josh Strasser - McCutcheon
Region 5: Kyle Buresh - Mississinewa
Region 6: John Hart - Brownsburg
Region 7: Matt Geske - Brebeuf Jesuit
Region 8: Jed Richman - Pendleton Heights
Region 9: Nick Hart - Gibson Southern
Region 10: Evan Ulery - Batesville
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.