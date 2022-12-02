Game Preview: Colts vs. Cowboys, Week 13

One Big Storyline

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football – the Colts' second consecutive defeat and fourth loss in five games – interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Matt Ryan emphasized personal accountability to players this week.

"I encouraged guys – this will be a defining moment in your life," Saturday said. "Do you love ball, because It will show up. Do you love the work? Do you love the process? Because the results haven't been what we wanted, but how we get ourselves to change the results portion, is through the process and making sure we stay steadfast to that.

"From a player perspective, them understanding the business of our game. It's not only for the Colts now, but the audition for 31 other teams is a very real thing in the NFL. What you put on tape is what people believe about you. So, if you want to be a legacy player or type of player people recognize, it doesn't matter what the record is. It's on you. Those numbers, you can't hide them on game film. So, make sure you're representing your name and that number well."

This hits at the core of why the notion of "tanking" doesn't hold weight in an NFL locker room. "Tanking" implies trying to lose; but if any player doesn't give their best effort, it'll show up on film for every team in the league to see, and could mean that player winds up out of a job sooner rather than later.

"From the guys in this room and myself included, I know my name's getting attached to wins and losses," Saturday said. "So, whatever happens, that ain't my business. I'm about W's and L's and I want to be the best head coach I can be. So, no. We haven't even addressed (tanking) but from my train of thought, it has never been about what it looks like, whether I was a player or even now as a coach what it looks like next year. It's about now. We've got plenty ahead to take care of."

The Colts, at 4-7-1, are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, too. There are still things for this team, collectively, to play for beyond individually putting good things on tape. And the impression you get from being around the Colts this week is there isn't anyone who's quit on this season, or themselves, heading into Week 13.

"Unfortunately, I've been in this spot before," Ryan said. "It's never fun. You obviously want to be driving the ship. You want to be the one where the division is running through it, you're playing for position and home field advantage. But I also told the guys, in these kinds of situations I've learned more about players that I've played with than in really any other situations. I've gained respect and lost respect for certain guys as you're going through these things.