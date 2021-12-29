Colts Activate 5 Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List After NFL, NFLPA Update Isolation Protocols

On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA adopted new COVID-19 isolation protocols that align with the CDC's updated guidance, which recommends a five-day isolation period for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.
The Colts on Wednesday activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad).
The Colts now have eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, linebacker Darius Leonard, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Zach Pascal, right tackle Braden Smith and safety Khari Willis.