Colts Activate 5 Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List After NFL, NFLPA Update Isolation Protocols

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to updated COVID quarantine protocols on Tuesday, following the CDC's lead in shortening the mandatory isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 to five days. 

Dec 29, 2021 at 11:25 AM


On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA adopted new COVID-19 isolation protocols that align with the CDC's updated guidance, which recommends a five-day isolation period for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.

The Colts on Wednesday activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad).

The Colts now have eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, linebacker Darius Leonard, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Zach Pascal, right tackle Braden Smith and safety Khari Willis.

