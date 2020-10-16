Friday Morning COVID-19 Scare Turns Into False Alarm For Colts

Really, other than pushing the schedule back a few hours, the Colts enjoyed a pretty normal Friday, all things considered.

While meetings were conducted virtually in the AM hours, the team had already gotten used to that format thanks to an offseason workout program that was run entirely via video conferencing methods. Reich praised the work of his coordinators and assistant coaches for a seamless transition into virtual meetings on Friday.

The players and coaches then returned to the building in the afternoon, and Reich said the team still got in every rep it would've wanted compared to any other Friday leading up to a game. The main difference was the four individuals who were retested remained at home just out of an abundance of caution, Reich said, and the team did more of a "jog-through" type practice format under the league's "intensive protocol," in which players must wear masks even while wearing helmets.

"We did slightly adjust there and we jogged through, rather than full-speed," Reich said. "It just made sense that we could jog through, get all the looks we needed to get, get our bodies going a little bit, get the heart rate going a little bit, but not going full-speed seemed like the right thing. I think we got everything accomplished we needed to."

While the Colts' organization will continue to take every precaution and follow every protocol put into place to help thwart the COVID-19 virus, Reich said Friday's false alarm proved just how important it is to be as prepared as possible for any scenario that can come up at any point of the week.

"I was having a long conversation with Mr. Irsay last night, just talking about how well I think our players and our organization has done in this regard," Reich said. "I mean, you're never foolproof here — a virus is a virus, right? But I think our guys have done such a good job. We're not perfect, but I think we've been very diligent.