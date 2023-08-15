Cornerback Darius Rush 'excited to perform' this weekend following breakout game against the Buffalo Bills

The play had been a long time coming for Rush as he had been battling a shoulder injury earlier in training camp, which led to him missing some time.

Now back and healthy, Rush said he learned a lot from his time on the sideline.

"Off the field, you get to study the game a little bit more," Rush said. "And then once you get back, you can catch up from the knowledge standpoint, you just got to catch up with your performance. So, if you can keep up with the knowledge part like everybody else and once you come and you can perform, it shows that you're able to at least handle the capacity of the installs off the field when you're not playing versus when you get out there and are able to do your reps, you're able to perform well without any miscues."

Since Rush showcased what he could do post-injury and has the game ball to prove it, the question now becomes how will he follow that up?

That question will be answered this Saturday when the Colts host the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium for their second preseason game.

Not only will this be Rush's first time playing there, but it will also mark the first time he's been there since the NFL Scouting Combine back in March.