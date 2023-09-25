Roster Moves

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 

Sep 25, 2023 at 04:50 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the practice squad.

Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 27, 2023. He has played in 42 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). Lammons has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles.

In 2022, Lammons played in 16 regular season games with the Chiefs and tallied three tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and four special teams stops. He also saw action in one postseason contest and had one special teams tackle.

