Everything you need to know about attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, free access and more!

---

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

The NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL is a unique and pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. This key stop before the NFL Draft provides an exciting opportunity for fans to witness the future talent of the NFL up-close before prospects find their new team. Located in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium from February 29 – March 3, fans can attend the free event LIVE over the span of four days for special access to the best of the NFL–prospects, coaches, GMs, scouts, media talent, NFL Legends, and an interactive fan festival that celebrates the joy of both NFL and college football.

Introduced for the first-time last year, "Inside Look" will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium and give fans an up-close look at the league's future stars. Adding to the fun, the in-stadium event will feature on-camera hosts to add context to drills, lively music to energize the crowd, in-stadium Next-Gen Stats and exclusive in-person interviews to keep fans in-the-know; and expanded content on the video boards to share special highlights. Expanded content includes prospect storytelling, explanation videos on drills, mic'd up coach and prospect segments, and custom walk-in content with NFL legends.

The NFL will also be hosting the FREE Combine Experience in the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL team gear to take photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view all 57 Super Bowl rings up close, participate in interactive games and purchase exclusive merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa. Fans can also enter to win tickets for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 10, 2025, and the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, MI on April 26-28!