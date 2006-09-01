Colts vs. Post-Game Quotes vs. Cincinnati

* *

CincinnatiBengals vs. IndianapolisColts Post-Game Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments)

"Believe it or not we did get some things accomplished tonight. From a coach's standpoint, we saw some things that we are pretty happy about. Of course we are not happy about not winning the ball game. We saw some young guys playing in some tough situations under distress and that is what we wanted to see. We got a chance to make some decisions I think on our return game. We got a chance to look at guys that we are going to have to make decision on, so that part was good. Honestly we would have liked the score to have been a little bit better but as I pointed out to the team, no matter who plays and whether it is pre-season or post-season or regular season, you make a few mistakes and that's the difference between winning and losing. We had a couple of interceptions in the end zone. We had some situations in the first half, we're 2nd-and-one and get false starts, their 2nd-and-10, we're off-sides. That changes the course of things, it changes drives. I think it was a good learning experience. I think we are ready to go and I like where we are heading into the regular season."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on not playing the starters)

"We were going to play them a little bit. We talked about it as a staff and then you wonder what the benefit is playing guys a drive or two drives as opposed to seeing some guys that you want to see. We wanted to see Kelvin Hayden (DB) against Chad Johnson (WR) and he went out there and made a play on Chad Johnson. We wanted to make some decisions with Charlie Johnson (OT) and Michael Toudouze (OT) and we got a chance to see them against top-notch guys. That part was good for us. And on the other side of the coin from a coach's standpoint, it is different if you are planning on playing 25 plays. You see Michael Strahan (DL-NY GIants) go down on the second or third play in a situation where they were only going to play him eight or 10 plays and then you have to determine is it worth it. In the final analysis we did what we thought was best to get us ready for the regular season and we were pretty happy about it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on K-Adam Vinatieri)

"Everything we have targeted is that Adam (Vinatieri, K) will be ready, that's our plan, that's what we are banking on. He still has to kick and do that, but we think he will be."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on not playing tonight)