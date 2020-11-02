Colts vs. Packers | Tickets On Sale Now!

news

No thanks to an early blocked punt, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter of Sunday's Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions. But an advantageous Colts team would take over from there with big plays on offense and on defense, scoring 20 points in the second quarter and 21 in the fourth, to pull away and earn a 41-21 victory at Ford Field.