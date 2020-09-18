Colts vs. Jets | Tickets On Sale Now!

Limited single-game tickets starting at $46 on sale now

Sep 18, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Jets_tickets_1920x1080-(2)

A limited number of single-game tickets for Colts vs. Jets , starting at $46, are available to the public now at Ticketmaster.com.

Seating will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. The other extensive health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts announced yesterday that it will host up to 7,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Sept. 27 game. Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.

The attendance number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

