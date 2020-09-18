Colts vs. Jets | Tickets On Sale Now!

The Colts announced yesterday that it will host up to 7,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Sept. 27 game. Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.