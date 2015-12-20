Colts Unsure Of Starting Quarterback For Week 16 Contest In Miami

INDIANAPOLIS – He looked and spoke like a man who had just been in his own "Round of the Century."

Earlier this week, Chuck Pagano showed his team clips of a 2002 boxing match between Micky Ward and Arturo Gatti. Boxing historians have labeled their epic Round Nine clash as "Round of the Century".

Taking one look at Matt Hasselbeck scratch his way to the final gun on Sunday, and he looked like a battered and bruised fighter.

The tank for Hasselbeck is nowhere near full right now as, for a third straight game, he spent a portion of it on the bench with yet another injury.

"I got nothing left," Hasselbeck said after going 17-of-30 for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday.

After practicing in a limited role last Thursday, Hasselbeck was unsure if he would start some 72 hours later.

When the Colts announced their starters on Sunday afternoon, there was Hasselbeck running out of the tunnel to start his seventh game of 2015.

For Hasselbeck, it's been a trying past three weeks from a physical standpoint.

A jaw injury Sunday added to shoulder, rib and back ailments for the 40-year-old quarterback (Hasselbeck also played through a bacterial infection this season).