Colts Trade Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway To Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday traded defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to the Philadelphia Eagles for their seventh-round (246th-overall) pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ridgeway, 24, was a fourth-round selection by the Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas. In three seasons in Indy, Ridgeway competed in 34 games with six starts, collecting 41 total tackles (six for a loss), 4.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

Last season, Ridgeway appeared in five games and had six tackles (one for a loss), and he also had three tackles (one for a loss) and a half-sack in the Colts' two postseason games.

The Colts continue to tweak and configure the interior of their defensive line heading into Week 3 of the offseason workout program. Those who will primarily play inside that are currently on the offseason roster include Denico Autry, Margus Hunt, Tyquan Lewis, Grover Stewart, Jihad Ward, and DeShawn Williams.