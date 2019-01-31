Colts' Top Offseason Priority? Ramp Up That Pass Rush

Just like with the offensive line, however, the Colts did see a major improvement with their overall pass rush in 2018. The year prior, Indianapolis ranked 31st in the league in sacks with just 25.0, but this past season, utilizing a new 4-3 base defensive scheme, the Colts ranked tied for 19th in the league with 38.0 sacks, or an increase of 52 percent year over year.

But the team's top performers in this area weren't coming off the edge; in fact, the team leader in sacks, Denico Autry (9.0 regular season sacks), mostly played along the interior of the defensive line, while Darius Leonard, who finished second on the team with 7.0 sacks, is an off-ball linebacker.

The Colts did get solid contributions off the edge from the likes of Jabaal Sheard (5.5 sacks), Margus Hunt (5.0) and rookies Kemoko Turay (4.0) and Tyquan Lewis (2.0). But Ballard wants to upgrade the competition at those spots to make life even more hectic for opposing quarterbacks.

"I think in this league, when you can have a dominant rusher that the other team really has to, on Monday, come in and game plan for — and really more than one; to me, you want two or three along the front that can rush the pressure — that would be the No. 1 priority in my mind going forward," Ballard said.

But whether it's the offensive line investments already made, or the ones expected for the defensive front, that approach is certainly not a coincidence.

"The pass rush is always going to be a cornerstone for us," Ballard told reporters Jan. 14 in his end-of-season press conference. "Our defensive front, I have talked about it, you get into January football and even throughout the season but O-line, D-line — that plays. That travels and that plays. Those will both be areas that we will consistently invest in at every point along the way.