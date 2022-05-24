Colts To Host Tenth Annual 5K Run/Walk

Registration for the 10th annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk – presented by Indiana University Health and sponsored in part by WTTV-TV CBS and Meijer – and the Play 60 Fun Run is now open at Colts5K.com.

All in-person events will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat., August 27:

"In-person" 5K Run/Walk.For a $40 registration fee, participants will have the opportunity to finish the race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, live music, food, and drink specials. Participants also receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Tampa Bay that evening. Registration prices will increase after June 23. All registrations before July 15 include packet mailing at no additional cost.

"Virtual" 5K Run/Walk. For $35, fans anywhere may participate and are encouraged to record their times as they virtually race with other fans, Colts Cheerleaders, mascot "Blue" and others. The fee also includes a finisher T-shirt and medal.

Play 60 Fun Run. For $40, kids may compete in the run and receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Tampa Bay.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Free parking is available in the South Lot while space is available).

WHEN: Sat., August 27

6–7:30 a.m. – Packet pick-up and on-site registration

8 a.m. – Races begin

9:30 a.m. – Play 60 Fun Run begins

9 – 11:30 a.m. – Post-race celebration

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, to fund NFL FLAG-In-Schools programs.

About Indiana University Health