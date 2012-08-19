Colts-Steelers First-Quarter Report

](http://careyindiana.com/)

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Defensive back Ike Taylor ended the Colts' third possession with a 49-yard scoring interception return. Pittsburgh took a 14-0 lead with 2:56 left in the period.

Robert Mathis left the game with a shoulder injury. Austin Collie and Cory Redding also left with injuries.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown snared a short and Roethlisberger pass and went 57 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-four play. Pittsburgh took a 7-0 lead. The drive was six plays, 80 yards with 7:44 left in the quarter.

Indianapolis could not convert, having a three-and-out on the drive.

Safety Antoine Bethea intercepted Ben Roethlisberger on the sixth play of the drive, giving Indianapolis possession in Pittsburgh territory. Pittsburgh had rushed on the first five plays of the game.

Safety Jerraud Powers forced a fumble on the first drive, but Pittsburgh recovered.

Pittsburgh won the coin toss and elected to receiver. Pat McAfee drilled a touchback on the kick.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

The Colts were victorious in their last appearance in Heinz Field. Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh, 24-20, on November 9, 2008. Defensive back Melvin Bullitt clinched the win with a last-second end zone interception.

This is the 21st preseason meeting between the clubs. The last preseason meeting between the teams was 12 years ago to the day, with the Colts earning a 24-23 victory over Pittsburgh in Mexico City.

The Colts will play the starters into the second quarter, but not beyond. They will get a little more playing exposure this Sunday than they did in the opener.

The weather tonight in Pittsburgh is clear with temperatures in the 60s. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s.

LINE-UP CHANGES