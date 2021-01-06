Colts Sign WR Gary Jennings & RB Benny LeMay To Reserve/Future Contracts

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Gary Jennings and running back Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts.
Jennings, 6-1, 216 pounds, has played in one career game in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Jennings played in 50 games (22 starts) at West Virginia from 2015-18 and compiled 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also totaled 34 punt returns for 108 yards and seven kickoff returns for 145 yards. Jennings earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference recognition in 2018 and was a Second Team All-Big 12 Conference choice in 2017.
LeMay, 5-8, 220 pounds, spent time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad as a rookie in 2020. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2020. Collegiately, LeMay played in 43 games (32 starts) at UNC Charlotte from 2016-19 and totaled 596 carries for 3,232 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 640 yards and six touchdowns. LeMay was a First Team All-Conference USA selection in 2019 and was a Second Team All-Conference USA choice in 2018.