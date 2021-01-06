Colts Sign WR Gary Jennings & RB Benny LeMay To Reserve/Future Contracts

Jennings, 6-1, 216 pounds, has played in one career game in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Jennings played in 50 games (22 starts) at West Virginia from 2015-18 and compiled 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also totaled 34 punt returns for 108 yards and seven kickoff returns for 145 yards. Jennings earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference recognition in 2018 and was a Second Team All-Big 12 Conference choice in 2017.