Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

Davis, 6-4, 250 pounds, saw action in eight games as a rookie in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was originally selected by the Jaguars in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Davis spent one season (2019) at Georgia Tech, where he played in all 12 games (11 starts) and finished with 17 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. From 2016-18, he saw action in 36 games (15 starts) at Connecticut and finished with 47 receptions for 500 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis began his career as a quarterback before converting to tight end.

Tell III, 6-2, 195 pounds, re-joins the Colts after participating in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp. He opted out of the 2020 season. As a rookie in 2019, Tell III saw action in 13 games (one start) with Indianapolis and compiled 22 tackles (19 solo), five passes defensed, one forced fumble and four special teams stops. He was selected by the Colts in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bolton, 6-0, 228 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1. He participated in the team's 2021 training camp. Bolton previously spent time with the Houston Texans (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2019-20) but did not seen game action. He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.