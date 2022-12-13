Colts Sign TE Nikola Kalinic to the 53-man Roster From The Practice Squad, Waive WR Keke Coutee, Sign WR Robert Foster To The Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Nikola Kalinic to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived wide receiver Keke Coutee. The team also signed wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad.

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in three games (one start). Kalinic was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 26, 2022. Prior to the NFL, Kalinic played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. His last name is pronounced kaa-lee-nich.

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 31 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, 22 punt returns for 187 yards (8.5 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.). Coutee has also started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.