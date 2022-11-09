Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Darrell Daniels to the practice squad and placed running back D'Vonte Price on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Daniels, 6-3, 256 pounds, has played in 61 career games (18 starts) in his time with the Houston Texans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2018-21), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Colts (2017) and has compiled 13 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. He has also registered 13 special teams stops. Daniels has started one postseason contest and caught two passes for two yards. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017, before being traded to the Seahawks on September 1, 2018. His first name is pronounced duh-RELL.