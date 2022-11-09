Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Darrell Daniels to the practice squad and placed running back D'Vonte Price on the Practice Squad Injured list.
Daniels, 6-3, 256 pounds, has played in 61 career games (18 starts) in his time with the Houston Texans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2018-21), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Colts (2017) and has compiled 13 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. He has also registered 13 special teams stops. Daniels has started one postseason contest and caught two passes for two yards. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017, before being traded to the Seahawks on September 1, 2018. His first name is pronounced duh-RELL.
Price, 6-1, 210 pounds, has appeared in one game this season while spending time on the team's active roster and practice squad. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022. Price participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 49 career games at FIU (2017-21) and compiled 369 carries for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns. Price recorded 45 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown. He also totaled eight kickoff returns for 131 yards (16.4 avg.) and 10 tackles (eight solo).