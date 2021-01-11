Transactions

Colts Sign T Casey Tucker To Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract

Jan 11, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract.

Tucker, 6-6, 315 pounds, has spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles (2020) and Detroit Lions (2019). He was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 22, 2019.

Collegiately, Tucker played in 39 career games (33 starts) at Arizona State (2018) and Stanford (2014-16). He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 choice in 2018 after starting 11-of-12 games at three positions along the offensive line (left tackle, left guard and right tackle). Tucker started 22-of-27 games at left tackle and right tackle at Stanford.

