Colts Sign S Nick Nelson & TE Jordan Thomas To Reserve/Future Contracts

Nelson , 5-11, 205 pounds, played in 12 games (three starts) in two seasons (2018-19) with the Raiders and tallied 17 tackles (10 solo), one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and three special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Thomas, 6-5, 277 pounds, has played in 27 career games (12 starts) in his time with the New England Patriots (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2020) and Houston Texans (2018-19) and has compiled 22 receptions for 226 yards and five touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and caught one pass for seven yards. Thomas was originally selected by the Texans in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.