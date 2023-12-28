Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad 

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 

Dec 28, 2023 at 08:22 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Generic Transaction Nerdwallet 2023

Indianapolis The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Austin Ajiake to the practice squad.

Ajiake, 6-1, 223 pounds, has spent time on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders this season. He participated in training camp with the Denver Broncos after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on August 3, 2023. Collegiately, Ajiake played in 48 games (20 starts) at UNLV (2018-22) and compiled 232 tackles (117 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 and garnered Honorable Mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. His last name is pronounced AH-g-kay.

Related Content

news

Colts place S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, sign S Henry Black to 53-man roster from Steelers practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Colts sign RB Tyler Goodson to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad; release G Lewis Kidd from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. Additionally on Tuesday, the Colts placed cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the Reserve/Suspended list for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.
news

Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea to active roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
news

Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad, place DE Derek Rivers on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
news

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive G Arlington Hambright

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.
news

Colts sign T Jared Veldheer to practice squad, release DB Brandon Wilson from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves Monday.
news

Colts activate DT Grover Stewart, waive WR Juwann Winfree and elevate RB Tyler Goodson and WR D.J. Montgomery to active roster from practice squad for Week 14

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign DE Derek Rivers to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. Additionally, on Wednesday, the NFL suspended practice squad defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad for the next six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising