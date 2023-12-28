Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad 

Ajiake, 6-1, 223 pounds, has spent time on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders this season. He participated in training camp with the Denver Broncos after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on August 3, 2023. Collegiately, Ajiake played in 48 games (20 starts) at UNLV (2018-22) and compiled 232 tackles (117 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 and garnered Honorable Mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. His last name is pronounced AH-g-kay.