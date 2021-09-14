Colts Sign Guard/Tackle Anthony Coyle To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad

Sep 14, 2021 at 06:26 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.

Coyle, 6-4, 298 pounds, participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. In 2020, he spent time on the Steelers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Coyle spent time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after participating in the Houston Texans' offseason program and training camp. Coyle originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.

Collegiately, Coyle started 44-of-48 career games at Fordham from 2014-17. He registered 34 starts at left tackle and 10 starts at right tackle. Coyle was a two-time First Team All-Patriot League (2016-17) and First Team All-ECAC (2016-17) selection. He earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors in 2015.

