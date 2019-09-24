Colts Sign Cornerback Deante Burton To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Deante Burton to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

Burton, 6-2, 205 pounds, participated in the Houston Texans' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 26. He has played in three career games in his time with the Texans (2018), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2017-18) and has compiled five tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble. Burton has also appeared in one postseason contest.

In 2018, Burton played in two regular season games and one postseason contest with Houston. He spent a week on the Packers' active roster but did not see game action. Burton also appeared in one game with the Falcons and spent time on their practice squad. As a rookie in 2017, he spent the entire season on Atlanta's practice squad. Burton was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2017.