Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To Practice Squad; Release LB Forrest Rhyne From Practice Squad

Smith, 5-11, 189 pounds, has played in 77 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-20) and has totaled 100 tackles (80 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 12 passes defensed, one interception, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams stops. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one special teams tackle. Smith was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.