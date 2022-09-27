Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To Practice Squad; Release LB Forrest Rhyne From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Sep 27, 2022 at 03:08 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Ryan Smith to the practice squad and released linebacker Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad.

Smith, 5-11, 189 pounds, has played in 77 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-20) and has totaled 100 tackles (80 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 12 passes defensed, one interception, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams stops. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one special teams tackle. Smith was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Rhyne, 6-1, 233 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31. He participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Rhyne played in 45 career games at Villanova (2017-21) and totaled 310 tackles (131 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

