Colts Select Linebacker EJ Speed With 164th-Overall Pick

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday selected linebacker EJ Speed with the 164h-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Speed — who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 230 pounds — was a stat sheet-stuffing specialist at Division II Tarleton State, where he collected 231 total tackles (36 for a loss) with 11.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight forced fumbles and three blocked kicks over his 35-game career.

Last year, Speed was a force for the Texans, collecting 106 total tackles (12.5 for a loss) with 5.0 sacks, one interceptions, four passes defensed, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

As of now, the Colts' next pick is Saturday in the sixth round (199th overall).

For more on this selection, check back with Colts.com.

