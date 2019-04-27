Colts Select Linebacker EJ Speed With 164th-Overall Pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday selected linebacker EJ Speed with the 164h-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Speed — who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 230 pounds — was a stat sheet-stuffing specialist at Division II Tarleton State, where he collected 231 total tackles (36 for a loss) with 11.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight forced fumbles and three blocked kicks over his 35-game career.
Last year, Speed was a force for the Texans, collecting 106 total tackles (12.5 for a loss) with 5.0 sacks, one interceptions, four passes defensed, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
As of now, the Colts' next pick is Saturday in the sixth round (199th overall).
