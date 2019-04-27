Colts Select Defensive End Gerri Green With 199th-Overall Pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday selected defensive end Gerri Green with the 199th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Green — who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 252 pounds — is coming off a 2018 season at Mississippi State in which he collected 31 tackles (6.5 for a loss) with 3.5 sacks. He had a breakout campaign in 2017, logging 38 tackles (11 for a loss) with five sacks, three passes defensed and one interception that he returned to the house for a touchdown. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2015 after logging 49 tackles and two interceptions.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote this about Green in his draft profile:

Green's tape was much better in 2017 than in 2018 when he was allowed to play as an edge linebacker rather than a defensive end. He is missing the necessary play strength to set strong edges and rush acumen to threaten as an NFL pass rusher at this time. With his length and athletic ability, he could be a practice squad candidate as teams look to increase his strength and school him up as a rusher for a future push for a roster spot.

As of now, the Colts' final pick Saturday is in the seventh round (240th overall).