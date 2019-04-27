Colts Select Cornerback Marvell Tell With 144th-Overall Pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday selected cornerback Marvell Tell with the 144th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tell — who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 198 pounds — is coming off a 2018 season at USC in which the safety was named honorable mention All-Pac-12, collecting 57 tackles with one interception and five passes defensed. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2017, meanwhile, after logging 85 tackles (2.5 for a loss) with three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — and two passes defensed.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote this about Tell in his draft profile:

Athletic safety prospect with fluid movement skills and cover talent, but a thin frame that is likely to be a concern for teams who are unwilling to relax physical standards for the position. Tell has enough speed to play with range, and the twitch to close out and challenge throws in his area. His lack of physicality and consistency as a tackler could be a long-term concern and the same could be said about his hustle, which must improve. His coverage traits are appealing, but his floor might be lower than teams would like.

As of now, the Colts' next pick is Saturday in the fifth round (164th overall).