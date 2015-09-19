Colts Saturday Notebook: Chuck Pagano With More Optimism T.Y. Hilton Plays Monday Night

INDIANAPOLIS – The good news on Saturday was seeing "The Ghost" back on the practice field.

The bad news came when Chuck Pagano announced that cornerbacks Greg Toler and Darius Butler will miss Monday night's matchup with the Jets.

Here are a few sounds bites from Chuck Pagano and Jalil Brown on Monday:

Chuck Pagano on if he's still optimistic T.Y. Hilton will play on Monday:

"Even more so (than earlier in the week)."

Bowen's Analysis:* *The sight of No. 13 at practice was critical on Saturday. Hilton's first practice of the week was the target date he had in mind, if he wanted to give it a go against the Jets.

Hilton pointed out on Saturday how important this week's Monday game is for his knee bruise. An extra 36-40 hours of rest this week looks like will be enough for Hilton to get on the field on Monday night.

Chuck Pagano on the potential matchup of Hilton against Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis:

"I fully expect them to (shadow)."

Bowen's Analysis: Hilton's potential presence on the field come Monday night should bring Revis Island his way.

Chuck Pagano mentioned on Saturday that back in 2013, when now Jets head coach Todd Bowles was the defensive coordinator in Arizona, the Cardinals had Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson shadow Hilton. It's looking more and more like Revis will be in that role on Monday, opposite the Colts Pro Bowl receiver.Jali Brown on likely starting opposite Vontae Davis on Monday night:

"It's a big opportunity and I've got to step up to the plate."

Bowen's Analysis: The Colts cornerback depth will definitely be tested on Monday night. With D'Joun Smith on injured reserve/designated to return and Toler and Butler ruled out for Monday, the Colts are down three of their top four cornerbacks.

That means Jalil Brown, Sheldon Price and Ball State product Eric Patterson will join Vontae Davis as the four active cornerbacks. Will Davis be shadowing Brandon Marshall on Monday night?

INJURY NOTES

Here is the final injury report for the Jets game:

OUT: Darius Butler (hip), Greg Toler (neck)

-Butler injured his hip in the Buffalo game but played through it. He missed all of practice this week. Toler practiced a bit, but not enough to return to the field for the first time in a month.

QUESTIONABLE: Robert Mathis (Achilles), T.Y. Hilton (knee), Jonathan Newsome (hamstring)

-The Mathis' status will be a game-time decision as he looks to return to the field for the first time since the 2014 playoffs. Pagano said Newsome is expected to play.

PROBABLE: D'Qwell Jackson (toe), Todd Herremans (shoulder), Bjoern Werner (knee)