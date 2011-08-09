COLTS ROSTER MOVES

The Indianapolis Colts today waived/injured tight end Rob Myers, wide receiver Kole Heckendorf and offensive tackle James Williams, according to Vice President and General Manager, Chris Polian.

Aug 09, 2011 at 07:38 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

2011_tuihalamaka_01_big.jpg


The team also signed free agent linebacker Vuna Tuihalamaka and claimed tight end Michael Matthews off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

Tuihalamaka, (pronounced: Too-ee-hah-lah-MAH-kah) a 6-0, 230-pound linebacker, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2010. He was released by the team prior to the start of the regular season in September and was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in December. The Seahawks released the Inglewood, California native on January 4, 2011.

Tuihalamaka was a two-year letterman at the University of Arizona after playing two seasons at El Camino Community College. At Arizona, he started 13 of 26 games and had 95 tackles (61 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three passes defensed and one interception.

Matthews, 6-4, 270 pounds, holds three years of NFL experience. He was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2007. Matthews was traded to the New England Patriots on September 5, 2009 and was later waived on October 20. He signed with the Detroit Lions on December 15, 2009 where he finished out the season. The Lions waived Matthews on April 20, 2010 and the Cincinnati, Ohio native then signed with the Buffalo Bills the following day. After being waived by Buffalo prior to the start of the regular season, Matthews was signed by the Virginia Destroyers of the UFL on May 19, 2011.

Matthews has competed in 39 games (10 starts) over the course of his NFL career and has totaled eight receptions for 54 yards (6.8 average) and a long reception of 13 yards. During his collegiate tenure at Georgia Tech, Matthews caught nine passes for 101 yards (11.2 average).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

