Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 24, 2023 at 03:33 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Ike Boettger

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree

» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon

  • Last Wednesday, it was announced by Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
  • Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taylor scored his first touchdown of the season. That play highlighted a game in which he had 120 yards from scrimmage.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • The Colts claimed Ameer Speed off waivers (from New England) last Friday. He played in five games with the Patriots and registered two tackles and one special teams stop.
  • Against the Browns, Moore II had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. This was his second straight game with three tackles for loss.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

