Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Ike Boettger
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree
» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
- Last Wednesday, it was announced by Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
- Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taylor scored his first touchdown of the season. That play highlighted a game in which he had 120 yards from scrimmage.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
- The Colts claimed Ameer Speed off waivers (from New England) last Friday. He played in five games with the Patriots and registered two tackles and one special teams stop.
- Against the Browns, Moore II had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. This was his second straight game with three tackles for loss.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs