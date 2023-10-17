Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 17, 2023 at 06:55 PM
OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Ike Boettger

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree

» QB: Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon

  • Following the Colts Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, it was announced that Anthony Richardson was going to be placed on injured reserve as he recovers from his AC joint injury to his right shoulder.
  • Josh Downs scored his first-career touchdown in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • On Tuesday, it was announced that defensive tackle Grover Stewart was suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.
  • JuJu Brents secured his first interception of the season in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers

