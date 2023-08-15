Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

A quick note before getting to the depth chart – on Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen announced that fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson would be the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 season.
Players in italics are on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
On to the depth chart:
OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Breshad Perriman, Malik Turner
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Arlington Hambright, Matthew Vanderslice
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Carter O'Donnell
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Dakoda Shepley
» RG: Will Fries, Wesley French, Emil Ekiyor
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Dan Skipper
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown, Michael Jacobson
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Nick Eubanks, Ricky Seals-Jones
» WR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers, Kody Case
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Juwann Winfree, Vyncint Smith
» QB: Anthony Richardson, Garnder Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, Jake Funk, Kenyan Drake, Jason Huntley
- After appearing in the Colts' preseason debut, running back Deon Jackson returned to practice this week.
- With the announcement that Anthony Richardson would be the Colts' starter for the 2023 season, Gardner Minshew will serve as the team's backup quarterback and Sam Ehlinger will serve as the third-string quarterback.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Genard Avery, Khalid Kareem
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan, McTelvin Agim
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Caleb Sampson
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Titus Leo
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, E.J. Speed, Grand Stuard, Segun Olubi, Liam Anderson
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, JoJo Domann, Donavan Mutin
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone, JoJo DoMann, Liam Anderson
» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Kevin Toliver II, Isaac Taylor-Stuart
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Henry Black, Marcel Dabo, Teez Tabor
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison Jr.
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown, Chris Lammons
» CB: Dallis Flowers, Darius Rush, Jaylon Jones
- On Tuesday, safety Julian Blackmon participated in his first training camp practice. The four-year veteran had been sidelined with a hamstring injury.
- During the Colts' preseason opener, linebacker Shaquille Leonard played in the first quarter. This was the first time he was on the field since November 6, when the Colts played the New England Patriots in Week 9.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay, Lucas Havrisik
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie
» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
