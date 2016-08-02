Colts Release 2016 Depth Chart

ANDERSON, Ind. – Depth charts in the first week of August aren't gospel, but they are something.
The Colts released their first depth chart of 2016 on Tuesday, with their preseason opener coming on Sunday night.
With only two full-padded practices and zero preseason games so far in 2016, this depth chart could certainly change.
Nevertheless, here are some takeaways from the depth chart after a handful of practices in Anderson:
- Hugh Thornton is listed as the starting right guard. Recently in practice, we've seen Denzelle Good take more of the starting reps, over Thornton. With offensive line battles, you often see these things trickle into the preseason when you can gleam better evaluations from these guys in live, game settings. The Colts have been steadfast in their belief that Good has starting guard potential in this league, after he started as a rookie tackle for four games last season. For now, Thornton is still atop the depth chart.
- Sio Moore is listed as the starting inside linebacker, next to D'Qwell Jackson. This position battle has seen plenty of rotation in camp. We've even seen reps with Moore and Nate Irving, two guys figuring to be battling each other, lining up side-by-side. Moore's athleticism is something the Colts desire. This could be a position we see plenty of interchanging (think situational matchups) come fall.
- Even with corner/safety Darius Butler moving to safety for nearly the entirety of camp so far, he's listed back at cornerback on this depth chart. Mike Adams and T.J. Green (who's now back healthy) are the first-team safeties, with Clayton Geathers (foot) still out.
- Defensive lineman Zach Kerr is in the starting lineup, which is what we saw to end last season when the Colts were without Henry Anderson and Arthur Jones. Reserve lineman T.Y. McGill has had a strong start to Training Camp.
- Undrafted free agents RB-Josh Ferguson, WR-Chester Rogers and WR-Tevaun Smith are challenging for roster spots to round out their respective positions groups. Teammates and staff have both singled out those guys for what they've shown this offseason.
- Inside linebacker Edwin Jackson has cracked the two deep. The other Jackson (Edwin), has been flying around the field in Anderson, routinely showing up in significant plays for the defense.