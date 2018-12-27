Colts Playoff Scenarios: Week 17

Dec 27, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Nick Merlina

INDIANAPOLIS — What has to happen for the Indianapolis Colts to earn a postseason berth? Check out the final scenarios for Indy to win the AFC South Division title or earn a wild card spot heading into its Week 17 matchup Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

-----------------

This weekend, Colts fans should absolutely be cheering for:

  • The Colts to defeat the Titans
  • The Jaguars to defeat the Texans
  • The Bengals to defeat the Steelers
  • The Browns to defeat the Ravens

-----------------

The Colts win the AFC South Division at 10-6 if…

…the Texans lose on Sunday to the Jaguars matched with a Colts win over the Titans.

  • Colts hold the divisional tiebreaker with a Houston loss to Jacksonville. If Indy wins the AFC South Division title, then it will be hosting a postseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium next week. Tickets to that potential home playoff game are on sale now by clicking here or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets will be fully refunded if the game does not end up being played.
  • The Colts can get as high as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs IF they defeat the Titans, the Texans lose to the Jaguars AND the Ravens lose to or tie with the Browns.

-----------------

The Colts win the Wild Card at 10-6 if…

…Indy beats Tennessee in Week 17.

  • The matchup with the Titans will determine who holds the sixth seed and the second Wild Card spot in the AFC. In this instance, either the Colts or the Titans would be on the road for their first-round playoff matchup.

OR

…Indy and Tennessee tie AND Pittsburgh loses to or ties with Cincinnati.

OR

…Indy and Tennessee tie AND Baltimore loses to Cleveland.

