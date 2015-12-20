Colts Playoff Control Gone After Sunday's Loss

After taking a 10-0 lead at the 6:12 mark of the second quarter, the Colts had one offensive possession produce more than 15 yards the rest of the way.

The Colts defense provided the offense one more golden opportunity late in the fourth quarter with a drive starting at the Texans 49-yard line with 3:07 to play.

However, a hit from Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph jarred the ball loose from Griff Whalen, ending the Colts last realistic shot.

"It sucks," Whalen said of the late fumble with the Colts approaching field goal range.

"Next thing I know, I was chasing the guy."

With both teams having to turn to their backup (backup) quarterbacks at times on Sunday, the Colts offense couldn't find any points over the game's final 36:12.

In the second half, the Colts offense went punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble and interception.

"We probably could have been a little more aggressive," Hasselbeck said after the Texans first ever win in Indianapolis.

"We were just in this mode that if we win the turnover battle, we win the game. We kind of thought that to win this game, no one had to do anything super hero, we just had to do everything right. Don't shoot yourself in the foot. And we sort of did."

The fact that Hasselbeck, who started his seventh game of the season on Sunday, survived 60 minutes was a feat in itself.

A fourth-quarter hit to Hasselbeck sent him to the sideline for four plays. After having his jaw looked at, Hasselbeck went back into the game and finished it.

With two games left in the regular season, the Colts don't know who their starting quarterback will be in Miami (5-8) next Sunday. Pagano said after the game he doesn't know the status for Andrew Luck.

The Colts will head to Miami with a sliver of a playoff hope, needing Houston to lose games against @Tennessee and Jacksonville (two teams already eliminated from the playoffs) to have any shot.

One week ago, the Colts hadn't lost a divisional game in more than 1,000 days.

They've now lost two in seven days, and with that goes their playoff control.