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Colts Players Share Their Excitement For The 2014 Training Camp

Intro: It was an early wakeup call Wednesday morning with players making the trek north to Anderson University for the 2014 Colts Training Camp Presented by Verizon. What were the players saying about the start of the 2014 season?

Jul 23, 2014 at 08:30 AM
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Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

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INDIANAPOLIS – Welcome week came early to Anderson University with some larger then normal "freshmen" heading to campus.

The Indianapolis Colts reported for their three-week training camp early on Wednesday morning to kick off a season with high aspirations.

Training Camp in Anderson spells the end to the offseason and a chance to start a journey that Colts faithful hopes doesn't end until Arizona on February 1.

Anderson what's good?! Your boy One-Three just arrived. Let's Grind #CampFlow — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) July 23, 2014

It's that time again!!! #CampLife #Blessed #Year4 #BTM — Kelvin Sheppard (@KelvinSheppard) July 23, 2014

Camp time. All football all the time. See ya twitter. Be back in a few weeks. — Anthony Castonzo (@AnthonyCastonzo) July 23, 2014

Time is here, so I am go have fun with every second of it. Time is money! #GOGA — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) July 22, 2014

Anderson, IN...HERE WE COME! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 21, 2014

No restraints, no distractions, its all or nothing.. Training camp starts Wed., I've never been this excited.. #ColtsNation, let's do this — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 21, 2014

I can't wait to report to training camp. Im ready to embrace the grind with my new brothers on this journey . You call a game. I call life. — Arthur Jones (@Artj97) July 22, 2014

We're gonna see who was really working! #trainingcamp14 — David Sims (@D1Sims) July 22, 2014

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