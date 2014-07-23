Colts Players Share Their Excitement For The 2014 Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – Welcome week came early to Anderson University with some larger then normal "freshmen" heading to campus.
The Indianapolis Colts reported for their three-week training camp early on Wednesday morning to kick off a season with high aspirations.
Training Camp in Anderson spells the end to the offseason and a chance to start a journey that Colts faithful hopes doesn't end until Arizona on February 1.
Anderson what's good?! Your boy One-Three just arrived. Let's Grind #CampFlow — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) July 23, 2014
It's that time again!!! #CampLife #Blessed #Year4 #BTM — Kelvin Sheppard (@KelvinSheppard) July 23, 2014
Camp time. All football all the time. See ya twitter. Be back in a few weeks. — Anthony Castonzo (@AnthonyCastonzo) July 23, 2014
Time is here, so I am go have fun with every second of it. Time is money! #GOGA — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) July 22, 2014
Anderson, IN...HERE WE COME! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 21, 2014
No restraints, no distractions, its all or nothing.. Training camp starts Wed., I've never been this excited.. #ColtsNation, let's do this — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 21, 2014
I can't wait to report to training camp. Im ready to embrace the grind with my new brothers on this journey . You call a game. I call life. — Arthur Jones (@Artj97) July 22, 2014
We're gonna see who was really working! #trainingcamp14 — David Sims (@D1Sims) July 22, 2014