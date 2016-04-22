Colts Players Mourn Loss Of Prince

Prince, who passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday, was the performer at the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory. Under the rain filled skies of Miami, Prince put on one of the greatest halftime shows in Super Bowl history. This is a great story told by Bruce Rogers, who directed the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show: "We are in this truck sitting behind (CBS TV Executive) Don Mischer and I remember Don said, 'Put me on the phone with Prince.' Don says (to Prince), 'I want you to know it's raining.' Prince is like, 'Yes, it is raining.' Don: 'Are you okay?' Prince: 'Can you make it rain harder?'" Tremendous.