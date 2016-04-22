Colts Players Mourn Loss Of Prince

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the offseason, so Colts.com takes a look at some tweets from Colts players to get an idea of what they are up to during their down time.
Prince, who passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday, was the performer at the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory. Under the rain filled skies of Miami, Prince put on one of the greatest halftime shows in Super Bowl history. This is a great story told by Bruce Rogers, who directed the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show: "We are in this truck sitting behind (CBS TV Executive) Don Mischer and I remember Don said, 'Put me on the phone with Prince.' Don says (to Prince), 'I want you to know it's raining.' Prince is like, 'Yes, it is raining.' Don: 'Are you okay?' Prince: 'Can you make it rain harder?'" Tremendous.
The speed is located in the back of the Colts locker room. Donte Moncrief, T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett all held court with the media this week. They also represent the team's top three wide receivers on the roster. If this trio can stay healthy, they are going to put quite the amount of pressure on the backend of an opposing team's defense.
An eighth NFL season for Vontae Davis begins with pairing up opposite Patrick Robinson at cornerback. Davis' fifth season with the Colts will have a different starting cornerback to go with the two-time Pro Bowler. With such an emphasis on the pass rush in 2016, the secondary could be a major beneficiary.