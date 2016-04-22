Colts Players Mourn Loss Of Prince

Intro: Each week, Colts.com will compile the best Tweets/Instagrams from players throughout the week. Here’s a look at this week’s posts.

Apr 22, 2016 at 01:16 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PrinceHalftime.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the offseason, so Colts.com takes a look at some tweets from Colts players to get an idea of what they are up to during their down time.

Prince, who passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday, was the performer at the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory. Under the rain filled skies of Miami, Prince put on one of the greatest halftime shows in Super Bowl history. This is a great story told by Bruce Rogers, who directed the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show: "We are in this truck sitting behind (CBS TV Executive) Don Mischer and I remember Don said, 'Put me on the phone with Prince.' Don says (to Prince), 'I want you to know it's raining.' Prince is like, 'Yes, it is raining.' Don: 'Are you okay?' Prince: 'Can you make it rain harder?'" Tremendous.

The speed is located in the back of the Colts locker room. Donte Moncrief, T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett all held court with the media this week. They also represent the team's top three wide receivers on the roster. If this trio can stay healthy, they are going to put quite the amount of pressure on the backend of an opposing team's defense.

An eighth NFL season for Vontae Davis begins with pairing up opposite Patrick Robinson at cornerback. Davis' fifth season with the Colts will have a different starting cornerback to go with the two-time Pro Bowler. With such an emphasis on the pass rush in 2016, the secondary could be a major beneficiary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Q&A With Frank Reich: Matt Ryan's Fit, Expectations At Wide Receiver, Outlook For Left Tackle Competition, What's Next For Jonathan Taylor, Gus Bradley's Scheme And More

Head coach Frank Reich sat down with Colts.com for a wide-ranging discussion on where the team stands ahead of the start of training camp this week at Grand Park in Westfield. The conversation is below and has been edited for clarity.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: The Quarterback Robert Mathis Enjoyed Sacking The Most And Other Stories From His Career

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Robert Mathis joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

Colts Ring of Honor offensive lineman Chris Hinton joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on this week's installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to discuss memories from his playing career – which was defined by much more than him being the guy the Colts acquired in return for John Elway.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Dwight Freeney's Career, Including How And1 Mixtapes Influenced His Legendary Spin Move

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Dwight Freeney joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021.

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts Safety Khari Willis Announces Retirement

Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick, totaled 219 tackles over 39 games (33 starts) in three years with the Colts.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising