Colts "Must Re-Group" Following Season Opening Loss In Buffalo

In his first NFL start, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was 14-of-19 for 195 yards and kept several plays alive with his legs.

The Colts did hold Bills running back LeSean McCoy to just 41 rushing yards on 17 carries, but Indianapolis struggled to establish any ground game of its own.

Luck was sacked twice (hit five times) and finished the 2015 season opener 26-of-43 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Drive starts and penalties in the first-half contributed to the Colts trailing by three scores at halftime.

In the first half on Sunday, the Colts six drives started at the following yard lines: 20, 9, 8, 4, 25 and 20.

The Bills had their five offensive possessions begin from the 27-42 yards lines.

The average drive start for the entire game was the 19-yard line for the Colts, and the 35-yard line for the Bills.

Field position was a stat the Colts thoroughly dominated for nearly all of last season. On Sunday, it was severely swayed in the opposite direction.

As the rain continued to come down in Buffalo on Sunday, and a few minutes after the final gun had sounded, Colts Owner Jim Irsay stood outside the visiting locker room.

Irsay had just exited his team's locker room following the season-opening loss and tired to offer some perspective about where the Colts must go from here.

"It's tough to lose your first game and start 0-1, but we went through it last year. We started 0-2, which is really a hole," Irsay said. "All we can do is re-group and get ready to play the Jets (next) Monday night.