Colts "Must Re-Group" Following Season Opening Loss In Buffalo

Intro: In dropping their season opener on Sunday, 27-14, the Colts began the 2015 season looking to re-group. What did Chuck Pagano, Jim Irsay and Andre Johnson have to say following the loss to the Bills?

Sep 13, 2015 at 01:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

luck-andrew-01.jpg

BUFFALO – After months of intrigue, the Colts start to the 2015 season certainly did not go according to plan on Sunday afternoon.

From poor field position, to untimely penalties and ultimately, costly turnovers, the Colts could not dig themselves out of a multi-score deficit on the road, falling to the Bills, 27-14

"Disappointed, obviously," Chuck Pagano said after the loss. "We knew it was going to be a tough venue, tough opener. It's hard to win a game when you play in an environment like that. Credit the Bills. They played excellent football (Sunday). They made the plays and we didn't make the plays.

"We will go back, look at the tape, and make the corrections. It's one game. This will not define our football team. It will not define us."

Pagano pointed specifically to early opportunities the Colts squandered.

Starting the game on offense, the Colts pushed the ball to midfield and appeared to reach the Bills red zone following a 30-yard completion to Dwayne Allen.

However, a holding penalty on Khaled Holmes forced the Colts well behind their chains, a recipe for little to no success against a Rex Ryan defense.

The offense had another chance late in the first quarter to get an early lead. After T.Y. Hilton and Andrew Luck hooked up for a couple of early completions, the Pro Bowl duo got a bit too greedy.

Buffalo's rookie cornerback Ronald Darby picked off a deep ball intended for Hilton, near the Bills red zone. The Bills would score on the ensuing possession, taking a 7-0 lead.

The backbreaker for the Colts came in a late second quarter/early third quarter stretch.

Following an Adam Vinatieri miss from 52 yards out, the Bills looked to be settling for a late half field goal, when running back Karlos Williams ran the ball towards the middle of the field.

All of a sudden, Williams bounced the run to the outside and scampered 26 yards for a touchdown, with just 20 seconds left in the half.

The Bills halftime lead jumped to 17-0 and it would turn to 24-0 thanks to a touchdown drive to start the third quarter.

From there, it was too steep of a climb for the visitors.

"It just seemed like we never could put two good things in a row," Andre Johnson, who had four catches for 24 yards, said after the defeat.

"We had some negative things happen, that were caused by us. Those are things you can't have. It came back to bite us."

Colts @ Bills 2015 - IN-GAME PHOTOS

Photos from the first regular game of the 2015 season.

No Title
1 / 93
No Title
2 / 93
No Title
3 / 93
No Title
4 / 93
No Title
5 / 93
No Title
6 / 93
No Title
7 / 93
No Title
8 / 93
No Title
9 / 93
No Title
10 / 93
No Title
11 / 93
No Title
12 / 93
No Title
13 / 93
No Title
14 / 93
No Title
15 / 93
No Title
16 / 93
No Title
17 / 93
No Title
18 / 93
No Title
19 / 93
No Title
20 / 93
No Title
21 / 93
No Title
22 / 93
No Title
23 / 93
No Title
24 / 93
No Title
25 / 93
No Title
26 / 93
No Title
27 / 93
No Title
28 / 93
No Title
29 / 93
No Title
30 / 93
No Title
31 / 93
No Title
32 / 93
No Title
33 / 93
No Title
34 / 93
No Title
35 / 93
No Title
36 / 93
No Title
37 / 93
No Title
38 / 93
No Title
39 / 93
No Title
40 / 93
No Title
41 / 93
No Title
42 / 93
No Title
43 / 93
No Title
44 / 93
No Title
45 / 93
No Title
46 / 93
No Title
47 / 93
No Title
48 / 93
No Title
49 / 93
No Title
50 / 93
No Title
51 / 93
No Title
52 / 93
No Title
53 / 93
No Title
54 / 93
No Title
55 / 93
No Title
56 / 93
No Title
57 / 93
No Title
58 / 93
No Title
59 / 93
No Title
60 / 93
No Title
61 / 93
No Title
62 / 93
No Title
63 / 93
No Title
64 / 93
No Title
65 / 93
No Title
66 / 93
No Title
67 / 93
No Title
68 / 93
No Title
69 / 93
No Title
70 / 93
No Title
71 / 93
No Title
72 / 93
No Title
73 / 93
No Title
74 / 93
No Title
75 / 93
No Title
76 / 93
No Title
77 / 93
No Title
78 / 93
No Title
79 / 93
No Title
80 / 93
No Title
81 / 93
No Title
82 / 93
No Title
83 / 93
No Title
84 / 93
No Title
85 / 93
No Title
86 / 93
No Title
87 / 93
No Title
88 / 93
No Title
89 / 93
No Title
90 / 93
No Title
91 / 93
No Title
92 / 93
No Title
93 / 93
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In his first NFL start, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was 14-of-19 for 195 yards and kept several plays alive with his legs.

The Colts did hold Bills running back LeSean McCoy to just 41 rushing yards on 17 carries, but Indianapolis struggled to establish any ground game of its own.

Luck was sacked twice (hit five times) and finished the 2015 season opener 26-of-43 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Drive starts and penalties in the first-half contributed to the Colts trailing by three scores at halftime.

In the first half on Sunday, the Colts six drives started at the following yard lines: 20, 9, 8, 4, 25 and 20.

The Bills had their five offensive possessions begin from the 27-42 yards lines.

The average drive start for the entire game was the 19-yard line for the Colts, and the 35-yard line for the Bills.

Field position was a stat the Colts thoroughly dominated for nearly all of last season. On Sunday, it was severely swayed in the opposite direction.

As the rain continued to come down in Buffalo on Sunday, and a few minutes after the final gun had sounded, Colts Owner Jim Irsay stood outside the visiting locker room.

Irsay had just exited his team's locker room following the season-opening loss and tired to offer some perspective about where the Colts must go from here.

"It's tough to lose your first game and start 0-1, but we went through it last year. We started 0-2, which is really a hole," Irsay said. "All we can do is re-group and get ready to play the Jets (next) Monday night.

"Big disappointment (Sunday). Everything leads up to the first game. There's a lot of anticipation for the season to begin and when it ends up this way, it's a tough loss. Very tough to take, but you have nothing but to bounce back. The guys in this locker room have the character to do that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: May 28-June 3

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 21-27

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising