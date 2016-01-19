Colts Milestones Reached In 2015

INDIANAPOLIS – What milestones did the Colts reach, individually and team wise, in 2015?
NFL Records
- In 2015, the Colts allowed only 156 kickoff return yards, which is an NFL record. That is 69 yards fewer than the previous NFL-mark for least return yards allowed in a single season (Brooklyn Dodgers, 1943). The Colts can thank Pat McAfee for a major part of setting this league record. McAfee boomed 67 touchbacks in 74 kickoff attempts this season. He led the league with a 90.5 touchback percentage.
- The Colts set an NFL-record for most consecutive divisional wins, knocking off 16 straight AFC South opponents.The Colts dominance over the AFC South began in a 2012 regular season finale victory over the Texans (Chuck Pagano's first game back from his battle with leukemia). Undefeated divisional marks (6-0) followed in 2013 and 2014. The Colts then set the record early in 2015 with three straight AFC South victories---a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback in Tennessee, a 16-13 overtime survival over the Jaguars the next week and then a road win in Houston four days later. The 16 straight divisional wins passed the Dolphins' 15-game streak set in the early 1970s.
- Adam Vinatieri extended his own NFL record with an 18th 100-point season. Vinatieri scored 12 points in Week 17, giving him 107 points on the season.
Colts Records
- Adam Vinatieri (1,095 points) passed Mike Vanderjagt (995) for the franchise's all-time leading scorer. Vinatieri has now kicked 503 career field goals, one of just three players in NFL history to have reached the 500 number. Vinatieri ended the season having knocked home 25 straight field goals.
- T.Y. Hilton finished the season with 1,124 receiving yards, becoming the third Colts receiver in team history to record three or more 1,000-yard seasons (Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne).Battling through injuries and five different quarterbacks, Hilton still averaged 16.3 yards per catch and led the Colts with 69 receptions.
- The Colts defense finished 2015 with five touchdowns, tying a single season record in franchise history (1974 and 1994). The Colts had four interceptions returned for a touchdown in 2015, which was tied for the most in the NFL this season. Dwight Lowery, Mike Adams, D'Qwell Jackson, Robert Mathis and Jerrell Freeman accounted for the five touchdowns in 2015.
Individual Milestones
- Frank Gore ran his consecutive start streak to 76 games, the most for any active NFL running back.In 2015, Gore became the 15th player in NFL history to reach 12,000 career rushing yards. Gore also moved into 18th on the NFL's all-time yards from scrimmage list.
- Andre Johnson passed James Lofton into ninth place on the NFL's all-time receiving list with 14,100 career yards.Johnson finished fourth on the Colts roster with 41 receptions this season.
- Robert Mathis climbed to No. 20 on the NFL's career sack list with 118.0 career sacks.Mathis had 7.0 sacks in 2015, despite not becoming a starter until Week Seven.
- Kendall Langford continued his NFL-best streak of games played for defensive linemen to 128.Langford started all 16 games this season, setting a career-high with 7.0 sacks.