Colts Milestones Reached In 2015

Intro: While the Colts missed the playoffs for just the third time in 17 seasons in 2015, there were some milestones reached from a team and individual standpoint. What were they?

Jan 19, 2016 at 12:14 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

vinatieri-adam-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – What milestones did the Colts reach, individually and team wise, in 2015?

NFL Records

  • In 2015, the Colts allowed only 156 kickoff return yards, which is an NFL record. That is 69 yards fewer than the previous NFL-mark for least return yards allowed in a single season (Brooklyn Dodgers, 1943). The Colts can thank Pat McAfee for a major part of setting this league record. McAfee boomed 67 touchbacks in 74 kickoff attempts this season. He led the league with a 90.5 touchback percentage.
  • The Colts set an NFL-record for most consecutive divisional wins, knocking off 16 straight AFC South opponents.The Colts dominance over the AFC South began in a 2012 regular season finale victory over the Texans (Chuck Pagano's first game back from his battle with leukemia). Undefeated divisional marks (6-0) followed in 2013 and 2014. The Colts then set the record early in 2015 with three straight AFC South victories---a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback in Tennessee, a 16-13 overtime survival over the Jaguars the next week and then a road win in Houston four days later. The 16 straight divisional wins passed the Dolphins' 15-game streak set in the early 1970s.
  • Adam Vinatieri extended his own NFL record with an 18th 100-point season. Vinatieri scored 12 points in Week 17, giving him 107 points on the season.


Colts Records

  • Adam Vinatieri (1,095 points) passed Mike Vanderjagt (995) for the franchise's all-time leading scorer. Vinatieri has now kicked 503 career field goals, one of just three players in NFL history to have reached the 500 number. Vinatieri ended the season having knocked home 25 straight field goals.
  • T.Y. Hilton finished the season with 1,124 receiving yards, becoming the third Colts receiver in team history to record three or more 1,000-yard seasons (Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne).Battling through injuries and five different quarterbacks, Hilton still averaged 16.3 yards per catch and led the Colts with 69 receptions.
  • The Colts defense finished 2015 with five touchdowns, tying a single season record in franchise history (1974 and 1994). The Colts had four interceptions returned for a touchdown in 2015, which was tied for the most in the NFL this season. Dwight Lowery, Mike Adams, D'Qwell Jackson, Robert Mathis and Jerrell Freeman accounted for the five touchdowns in 2015.


Individual Milestones

  • Frank Gore ran his consecutive start streak to 76 games, the most for any active NFL running back.In 2015, Gore became the 15th player in NFL history to reach 12,000 career rushing yards. Gore also moved into 18th on the NFL's all-time yards from scrimmage list.
  • Andre Johnson passed James Lofton into ninth place on the NFL's all-time receiving list with 14,100 career yards.Johnson finished fourth on the Colts roster with 41 receptions this season.
  • Robert Mathis climbed to No. 20 on the NFL's career sack list with 118.0 career sacks.Mathis had 7.0 sacks in 2015, despite not becoming a starter until Week Seven.
  • Kendall Langford continued his NFL-best streak of games played for defensive linemen to 128.Langford started all 16 games this season, setting a career-high with 7.0 sacks.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kylen Granson taking on veteran role in Year 3 with Colts

Granson led Colts tight ends in receptions in 2022.

news

Why Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez 'wouldn't change a thing' about difficult last 10 months

Sanchez sustained a torn Achilles' while running during a Colts training camp practice last August, an injury that ended his 2022 season before it could begin.

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising