COLTS, MANNING AGREE

CLUB REACHES ACCORD WITH FOUR-TIME MVP
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts and quarterback Peyton Manning have agreed to contract terms, paving the way for Manning to continue his illustrious career. No terms of the contract are available.
Manning, entering his 14th season, can report to training camp at Anderson University as the Colts open preparations for the 2011 season.
"Signing Peyton was a top priority for this organization and we are thrilled that the deal is complete," said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. "We feel that it is a salary cap friendly deal and it allows us more flexibility."
In other Manning news, due to his surgery this past May, he will start the year on the training camp Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Being that it is the preseason Manning can be removed from the designation at any time before the start of the regular season. Manning currently is undergoing daily rehabilitation sessions with the Colt's medical staff.
"There is every medical indication that he is progressing steadily, said Dr. Hank Feuer, team Neurosurgeon. "While he looks fine, he still has some rehabilitation to go. Recovery from disc surgery is unpredictable and it is not a medical concern that he is not ready at this time."
In his 13 seasons to date, Manning has earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and started all 208 career games, the most games to start a career at any position in NFL history. He has completed 4,682 of 7,210 passes for 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns. On his next touchdown pass, Manning will join Brett Favre and Dan Marino as the only players with 400 touchdown passes. Manning (450-679-4,700, 33 TDs) set franchise seasonal records in completions, attempts and yards in 2010, and his completions also set the NFL seasonal mark.