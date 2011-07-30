COLTS, MANNING AGREE

The Colts and quarterback Peyton Manning have agreed to contract terms. Manning, a four-time MVP, focuses on rehabilitation and return to lineup.

Jul 30, 2011 at 01:31 PM
2010_manning_6.jpg


CLUB REACHES ACCORD WITH FOUR-TIME MVP
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts and quarterback Peyton Manning have agreed to contract terms, paving the way for Manning to continue his illustrious career. No terms of the contract are available.

Manning, entering his 14th season, can report to training camp at Anderson University as the Colts open preparations for the 2011 season.

"Signing Peyton was a top priority for this organization and we are thrilled that the deal is complete," said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. "We feel that it is a salary cap friendly deal and it allows us more flexibility."

In other Manning news, due to his surgery this past May, he will start the year on the training camp Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Being that it is the preseason Manning can be removed from the designation at any time before the start of the regular season. Manning currently is undergoing daily rehabilitation sessions with the Colt's medical staff.

"There is every medical indication that he is progressing steadily, said Dr. Hank Feuer, team Neurosurgeon. "While he looks fine, he still has some rehabilitation to go. Recovery from disc surgery is unpredictable and it is not a medical concern that he is not ready at this time."

In his 13 seasons to date, Manning has earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and started all 208 career games, the most games to start a career at any position in NFL history. He has completed 4,682 of 7,210 passes for 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns. On his next touchdown pass, Manning will join Brett Favre and Dan Marino as the only players with 400 touchdown passes. Manning (450-679-4,700, 33 TDs) set franchise seasonal records in completions, attempts and yards in 2010, and his completions also set the NFL seasonal mark.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Message From Jim Irsay Regarding The 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today wrote a letter to fans with some updates on significant changes to the gameday experience that are being instituted leaguewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

'Colts Playoff Week' Kicks Off

After defeating the Houston Texans on NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Colts Playoff Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and events to get fans excited for the Colts' Divisional Playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, Jan. 12.
news

Colts Kick Off 'Wild Card Week'

The Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Wild Card Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and promotions to get Colts fans excited and ready for the Colts' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Houston Texans this coming Saturday, Jan. 5. 
news

Colts Kids Club Members Trick-Or-Treat At Lucas Oil Stadium 

There were tricks and treats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, as the littlest Colts fans got an early start on Halloween. 
news

Colts Gameday Gets A Brand New Look

To kick off their 35th season in Indianapolis, the Colts kicked off some new traditions at Lucas Oil Stadium. And they brought in an old friend to help them do it.   
news

DJ GNO Brings New Vibe To Colts Home Games 

There's a new sound at Lucas Oil Stadium this season. Colts fan and Indianapolis native DJ GNO is using the power of music to bring people together, bring the noise, and bring a competitive advantage to Colts gameday. 
news

Centerplate Introduces New Food Lineup At Lucas Oil Stadium

It's a new season. It's a new era. And Centerplate has a brand new food lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium to help kick it off. 
news

Colts Paint The Town Blue For Sunday's Home Opener

The Colts kick off the 2018 NFL season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And that means it's time to paint the town blue – starting with the Downtown Canal.
news

A Suite Opportunity For Colts Season Ticket Members

For the Colts, season ticket members aren't just fans - they're family. And they're constantly looking for new ways to give back to their most loyal family members. This year, they're creating opportunities for them to see their team in ways they never have before.   
news

Peyton Manning Helps Colts Kick Off 35th Season In Indianapolis

Just before hitting the road for their last preseason game in Cincinnati, the Colts kicked off their 35th season in Indianapolis - and they brought in an old friend to help them do it. 
news

Season Ticket Member Helps Colts Unveil Nursing Suite At Lucas Oil Stadium 

When Katie Stephenson found out her due date, she wondered how she was going to breastfeed on game day. Timmy arrived a month early. But the Colts were one step ahead of him.​
news

On Last Day Of Camp, Westfield Ceremoniously Returns Colts To Indianapolis

On Saturday, the Colts held their last practice of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Before returning to Indianapolis, the mayors of both cities met on the field and a new tradition was born. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising