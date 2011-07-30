COLTS, MANNING AGREE





CLUB REACHES ACCORD WITH FOUR-TIME MVP

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts and quarterback Peyton Manning have agreed to contract terms, paving the way for Manning to continue his illustrious career. No terms of the contract are available.

Manning, entering his 14th season, can report to training camp at Anderson University as the Colts open preparations for the 2011 season.

"Signing Peyton was a top priority for this organization and we are thrilled that the deal is complete," said Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay. "We feel that it is a salary cap friendly deal and it allows us more flexibility."

In other Manning news, due to his surgery this past May, he will start the year on the training camp Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Being that it is the preseason Manning can be removed from the designation at any time before the start of the regular season. Manning currently is undergoing daily rehabilitation sessions with the Colt's medical staff.

"There is every medical indication that he is progressing steadily, said Dr. Hank Feuer, team Neurosurgeon. "While he looks fine, he still has some rehabilitation to go. Recovery from disc surgery is unpredictable and it is not a medical concern that he is not ready at this time."