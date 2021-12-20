Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 15 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries with a record-setting touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. 

Dec 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is among Week 15's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week nominees after rushing for 170 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Taylor's 170 rushing yards were his third-highest total of the season (185 vs. Buffalo, 172 vs. New York); his 67-yard touchdown was his third-longest rush of the season (83 vs. Houston, 78 vs. New York).

Fans can vote for Taylor by clicking here.

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing attempts (270), rushing yards (1,518) and rushing touchdowns (17). Taylor's 17 rushing touchdowns set a new franchise record, with Taylor surpassing Hall of Famer Lenny Moore's 16 on Saturday. Taylor is also tied with Moore for the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in franchise history (11).

Taylor was previously named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week in Weeks 6, 10 and 13 of this season, and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for both October and November.

The other running back nominees for Week 13's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week are the 49ers' Jeff Wilson and the Dolphins' Duke Johnson.

Related Content

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Selected To 2022 Pro Bowl

Taylor leads the NFL with 270 rushing attempts, 1,518 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

The Colts beat the New England Patriots, 27-17, on Saturday to improve to 8-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resounding, three-phase victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Rushing Into NFL MVP Conversation After Win Over Patriots

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown just before the two-minute warning, in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 
news

Colts' Strengthen Grip On AFC Playoff Spot With Win Over Patriots But Aren't Done Yet: 'This Counts For One, That's It'

The Colts' 27-17 win over the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots was a comprehensive win with contributions from offense, defense and special teams. But Frank Reich and this team aren't letting off the gas with another major test on the horizon next weekend. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
news

Opportunistic Colts Defense Shuts Down Patriots For Three Quarters, Puts Clamps Down Late

The Indianapolis Colts' defense feasted on New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones early and often in Saturday night's huge Week 15 AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. New England's offense started to build momentum late, but the Colts bowed their neck to earn a massive 27-17 victory.
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

The Colts are hosting the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots for a massive showdown Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

Center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/not-injury related – personal matter) was ruled out earlier on Saturday. 
news

Colts Activate LB Zaire Franklin From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place DT Antwaun Woods On Injured Reserve

The Colts made the roster moves before Saturday night's game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising