Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 15 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Jonathan Taylor is among Week 15's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week nominees after rushing for 170 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Taylor's 170 rushing yards were his third-highest total of the season (185 vs. Buffalo, 172 vs. New York); his 67-yard touchdown was his third-longest rush of the season (83 vs. Houston, 78 vs. New York).

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing attempts (270), rushing yards (1,518) and rushing touchdowns (17). Taylor's 17 rushing touchdowns set a new franchise record, with Taylor surpassing Hall of Famer Lenny Moore's 16 on Saturday. Taylor is also tied with Moore for the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in franchise history (11).

Taylor was previously named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week in Weeks 6, 10 and 13 of this season, and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for both October and November.